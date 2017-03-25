JOHANNESBURG - Royal Dutch Shell's Nigeria subsidiary 'fiercely opposed' environmental testing and is concealing data showing thousands of Nigerians are exposed to health hazards from a stalled clean ...
Friday 24th March, 2017
A new vaccine against rotavirus, a diarrheal disease that kills about 600 children a day, has been shown to have almost 67 percent efficacy in preventing the illness.'This efficacy of about 70 perce ...
Kano - At least four suicide blasts rocked a camp for migrants fleeing Boko Haram insurgents in restive northeastern Nigeria on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding 20, officials said ...
Lagos - At least 46 people were killed and almost 100 others wounded in clashes between rival ethnic groups in southwest Nigeria earlier this month, police said on Wednesday.Special forces were depl ...
JONNY SINGER AT THE HIVE: At the final whistle, almost all of the 2,013 fans at Barnet's Hive stadium charged onto the field. They weren't celebrating the result, but the bizarre fact of the occasion. ...
Latest videos about Wits med students go the extra mile for homeless 2017-03-24 13:12 WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma 2017-03-24 01:30 Mosul civilians forced to ...
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar. 23 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Thursday convicted Nigerian national, Michael Oti Nicholas for a four years rigorous i ...
PICS: Mugabe's untucked shirt? Actually he was WELL-DRESSED, says state TVHarare - There's an explanation for PresidentRobert Mugabe's "scruffy" white shirt in Mauritius this week and it's not the o ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Despite widespread popularity, most recently through its self-proclaimed brand endorser, U.S. President Donald Trump, Twitter has not been able to display astounding financial su
