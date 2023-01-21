Sat, 21 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

Fog in Cotonou

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Tornadoes ravage US south, death toll now at nine

WASHINGTON D.C.: Local officials have said that at least nine people died after tornadoes destroyed homes and knocked out power ...

Italy's most-wanted Mafia boss nabbed after 30 years on run

ROME, Italy: After three decades on the run, Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's No. 1 fugitive and a Mafia boss convicted ...

Out of Nile, Into Tile: Young Egyptians Battle Plastic Plague

CAIRO - Entrepreneurial young Egyptians are helping combat their country's plastic waste problem by recycling junk-food wrappers, water bottles and ...

Are Americans Growing Weary of Supporting Ukraine in War with Russia

new orleans, louisiana - "I feel bad for the Ukrainian people, and for innocent Russians, too, for that matter," said ...

Hate Crimes Increased in Several Major US Cities in 2022

washington - From New York to Los Angeles, hate crimes continued to rise in major American cities last year, with ...

US Sanctions Russian Wagner Group, Urges Others to Follow

WHITE HOUSE - The White House on Friday announced it will designate the Wagner Group, the Russian private military company ...

He will be hard to keep out: England coach Mott on Alex Hales' ODI return

London [UK], January 21 (ANI): England ODI coach Matthew Mott said Alex Hales will be hard to keep out if ...

Army Frees Abducted Women, Babies in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso - Soldiers rescued a group of 62 women and four babies abducted by suspected jihadis last week ...

