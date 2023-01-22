Sun, 22 Jan 2023

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Eritrean Troops Seen Leaving Ethiopian Town of Shire

ADDIS ABABA - Large numbers of Eritrean troops have left the town of Shire in Ethiopia's Tigray Region, where they ...

Tanzania Opposition Holds First Rally Since Ban Lifted

Mwanza, Tanzania - Tanzania's main opposition party held Saturday its first mass rally since the lifting of a ban imposed ...

Door of No Return: Yellen Visits Onetime Slave-Trading Post

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an ...

Canada Says Cameroon Warring Parties Agree to Enter Peace Process

YAOUNDE - The government of Cameroon and some separatist factions in the English-speaking regions of the country have agreed to ...

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organises 'Run for LiFE' marathon to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 21 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday organised a 5-km marathon titled 'Run for LiFE ...

Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight makes emergency landing in Uzbekistan

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): A Goa-bound Azur Air charter flight made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan with 232 ...

