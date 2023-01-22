Sun, 22 Jan 2023

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

For second time, Colorado library closed due to meth contamination

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado: A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood has closed as it cleans up methamphetamine contamination for the ...

Africa

Section
Elon Musk fortifies dad's house over kidnap fears

The billionaire spent big to keep his family safe after his father experienced multiple break-insRetired engineer Errol Musk's home in ...

Eritrean Troops Seen Leaving Ethiopian Town of Shire

ADDIS ABABA - Large numbers of Eritrean troops have left the town of Shire in Ethiopia's Tigray Region, where they ...

Tanzania Opposition Holds First Rally Since Ban Lifted

Mwanza, Tanzania - Tanzania's main opposition party held Saturday its first mass rally since the lifting of a ban imposed ...

Door of No Return: Yellen Visits Onetime Slave-Trading Post

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid a solemn visit Saturday to the salmon-colored house on an ...

Canada Says Cameroon Warring Parties Agree to Enter Peace Process

YAOUNDE - The government of Cameroon and some separatist factions in the English-speaking regions of the country have agreed to ...

Indian Embassy in Kathmandu organises 'Run for LiFE' marathon to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 21 (ANI): The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday organised a 5-km marathon titled 'Run for LiFE ...

