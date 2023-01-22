Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Amidst graft probe, Vietnam president quits

HANOI, Vietnam: Accused of "violations and wrongdoing" by the ruling Communist Party, Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned. Phuc ...

New Jersey home explosion injures five firefighters

POMPTON LAKES, New Jersey: New Jersey authorities have said that a house where smoke had been reported exploded while volunteer ...

Bangladesh call up U19 stars for Women's T20 World Cup squad

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 22 (ANI): Bangladesh announced their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. "Nigar Sultana Joty ...

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes feeling no pain: 'I'll be good to go'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes overcame more than the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. With a chance at advancing to ...

Pakistan's Diana Baig ruled out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Karachi [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Pakistan have suffered a big blow ahead of next month's ICC Women's T20 World Cup ...

Rookie Davis Thompson tied for Amex lead with Jon Rahm

If Davis Thompson is going to finish off his first career victory at The American Express in the California desert, ...

US Military: Somalia Strike Killed 30 Al-Shabab Fighters

WASHINGTON - A U.S. military strike has killed approximately 30 Islamist al-Shabab militants near the central Somali town of Galcad, ...

Brooke Henderson has wire-to-wire bid in sight at TOC

Canada's Brooke Henderson continued her steady play Saturday and will take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the ...

