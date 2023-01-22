Sun, 22 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Nigeria Sun.

More Information
30
Partly Cloudy in Cotonou

International

Section
China hosting online platform for ride-sharing, cargo trucking

BEIJING, China: State media Beijing Daily has reported that China will launch a state-backed online platform for transport, which will ...

Petitions seek to save Tokyo baseball stadium Babe Ruth played at

TOKYO, Japan: Thousands of baseball fans have signed a petition to save the iconic Meiji Jingu Stadium in Tokyo, which ...

Officials: No quick return for travel from US to China, Japan

WASHINGTON D.C.: Airlines for America, a group representing major US airlines, said the demand for international air travel from either ...

India government seeks to ban fake news on social media

NEW DELHI, India: In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's latest efforts to rein in big tech firms, a draft proposal ...

US asks court to allow masks to return on planes, trains, buses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department has requested an appeals court panel reverse a ruling made in April 2021 that declared ...

Wall Street cashes in on Google workers layoffs with $66.5 billion boost

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has announced it will lay off about 6 percent of its global workforce. Google ...

Africa

Section
Pope's Congo Visit Seeks to Heal 'Still Bleeding' Wounds, Envoy Says

KINSHASA - Pope Francis's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo will remind the world not to ignore decades-long conflicts ...

Florida defends blocking woke high school course

The proposed African American studies class amounted to ?indoctrination masquerading as education,? a senior state official saidFlorida Education Commissioner Manny ...

Former colony orders French troops to leave media

The Burkina Faso government has reportedly given the foreign forces one month to pull outBurkina Faso has demanded the withdrawal ...

'We need to improve from top to bottom': West Indies skipper Matthews on team's batting

Potchefstroom [South Africa], January 22 (ANI): West Indies captain Hayley Matthews admitted on Sunday that her side's batting was a ...

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Team's road to 20-over extravaganza

Dubai [UAE], January 22 (ANI): Ten teams will head to South Africa for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, ...

'Saturday Night Live' mocks George Santos as Amy Poehler, Joe Biden join host Aubrey Plaza

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): First-time host Aubrey Plaza paid homage to her NBC Page roots by offering viewers a ...

Movie Review

High Sierra